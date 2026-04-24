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Kehlani earns fans' love as she debuts self-titled album on her 31st birthday

The 'After Hours' singer rings in her 31st birthday with a brand new fifth studio album 'Kehlani'

Kehlani earns fans love as she debuts self-titled album on her 31st birthday
Kehlani earns fans' love as she debuts self-titled album on her 31st birthday

Kehlani's special day became much more delightful with her big move.

On Friday, April 24, the American singer rang in her 31st birthday, and to mark the special day, she released her brand new self-titled fifth studio album, Kehlani.

Taking to Instagram, the After Hours singer dropped a gorgeous photo of herself along with the album announcement.

"i am honored to present you with the album. enjoy it. live in it. love through it. i love you I, thank you God. out everywhere now," she wrote.

In the post's background, she added the 31-second Intro music, which is placed on the top of her album's track listing.

Fans' reactions:

Shortly after Kehlani made the exciting announcement, fans began flooding the comments with their thrilled reactions and also wished the singer a happy birthday.

"A literal masterpiece. Happy Birthday Queen," gushed a first.

Another excitedly exclaimed, "ITS OOOOOOOUUTTTTTTTTTTTTTTT!"

"Happy birthday, Kehlani!!! Thank you for gifting us this album on your special day!" sweetly penned a third.

Meanwhile, a fourth added, "HAPPY BIRTHDAY & THANK YOU FOR THE R&B ALBUM OF THE YEAR."

About Kehlani (album):

Kehlani is the fifth studio album by American singer-songwriter Kehlani, released on her 31st birthday, April 24, 2026.

The album comprises of 17 tracks.

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