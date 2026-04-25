News
News

Jennifer Aniston serves looks on stylish arrival at ‘The Morning Show’ S5 set

The ‘Friends’ actress makes chic appearance as she films for the fifth season of ‘The Morning Show’

Jennifer Aniston serves looks on stylish arrival at ‘The Morning Show’ S5 set
Jennifer Aniston serves looks on stylish arrival at ‘The Morning Show’ S5 set

Jennifer Aniston never fails to turn heads.

On Friday, April 24, the Friends actress made a stylish appearance in Los Angeles as she arrived on the set to film for the upcoming fifth season of her hit comedy-drama series, The Morning Show.

In the photos shared by Just Jared on Instagram, the 57-year-old American actress can be seen serving looks in a stylish outfit that included a chic black shirt, a high-waisted bell-bottom pants, styled with a thin brown belt.

Aniston elevated her look by carrying a matching black crossbody bag, wearing a grey scarf around her neck and sporting stylish brown sunglasses.

The We’re The Millers star’s head-turning look garnered praise from fans, as one of them swooned, “Obsesses with her outfit.”

“Her outfit,” another gushed, while a third added, “My love.”

About The Morning Show:

The Morning Show is an American comedy-drama television series, first premiered on November 1, 2019.

It stars Jennifer Aniston, Reese Witherspoon, Billy Crudup, Mark Duplass, and Gugu Mbaatha-Raw.

The Morning Show Season 5 release date:

The filming for The Morning Show Season 5 is scheduled to continue through the summer of 2026, while the series is expected to premiere on Apple TV+ in 2027.

Rob Reiner’s son speaks out after parents’ deaths and brother’s murder charges
Rob Reiner’s son speaks out after parents’ deaths and brother’s murder charges
Rihanna stuns Mumbai in olive green fit as she promotes her new venture
Rihanna stuns Mumbai in olive green fit as she promotes her new venture
Bravo launches investigation for leaked 'Summer House' reunion footage
Bravo launches investigation for leaked 'Summer House' reunion footage
Jada Pinkett Smith makes bold demand after big win in Will Smith ex-pal lawsuit
Jada Pinkett Smith makes bold demand after big win in Will Smith ex-pal lawsuit
Victoria Beckham marks new milestone as Brooklyn and Nicola remain absent
Victoria Beckham marks new milestone as Brooklyn and Nicola remain absent
Kehlani earns fans' love as she debuts self-titled album on her 31st birthday
Kehlani earns fans' love as she debuts self-titled album on her 31st birthday
Justin Bieber ignores Billie Eilish's heartfelt move after emotional Coachella 2026 reunion
Justin Bieber ignores Billie Eilish's heartfelt move after emotional Coachella 2026 reunion
Selena Gomez, Benny Blanco split? Shocking truth behind divorce rumors unveiled
Selena Gomez, Benny Blanco split? Shocking truth behind divorce rumors unveiled
Offset shares defiant message post-shooting incident
Offset shares defiant message post-shooting incident
Ana de Armas lands first major role in psychological thriller since Tom Cruise split
Ana de Armas lands first major role in psychological thriller since Tom Cruise split
Jimmy Fallon expresses regret to Christian Hubicki after 'Survivor' twist
Jimmy Fallon expresses regret to Christian Hubicki after 'Survivor' twist
Gigi Hadid receives sweet birthday tribute from Bella featuring Khai’s special glimpses
Gigi Hadid receives sweet birthday tribute from Bella featuring Khai’s special glimpses

Popular News

Rob Reiner’s son speaks out after parents’ deaths and brother’s murder charges

Rob Reiner’s son speaks out after parents’ deaths and brother’s murder charges
4 hours ago
White House confirms Steve Witkoff, Jared Kushner Pakistan trip for Iran talks

White House confirms Steve Witkoff, Jared Kushner Pakistan trip for Iran talks
4 hours ago
Justice Department pushes to revive firing squads for federal executions

Justice Department pushes to revive firing squads for federal executions
5 hours ago