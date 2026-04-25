Jennifer Aniston serves looks on stylish arrival at ‘The Morning Show’ S5 set

Jennifer Aniston never fails to turn heads.
On Friday, April 24, the Friends actress made a stylish appearance in Los Angeles as she arrived on the set to film for the upcoming fifth season of her hit comedy-drama series, The Morning Show.
In the photos shared by Just Jared on Instagram, the 57-year-old American actress can be seen serving looks in a stylish outfit that included a chic black shirt, a high-waisted bell-bottom pants, styled with a thin brown belt.
Aniston elevated her look by carrying a matching black crossbody bag, wearing a grey scarf around her neck and sporting stylish brown sunglasses.
The We’re The Millers star’s head-turning look garnered praise from fans, as one of them swooned, “Obsesses with her outfit.”
“Her outfit,” another gushed, while a third added, “My love.”
About The Morning Show:
The Morning Show is an American comedy-drama television series, first premiered on November 1, 2019.
It stars Jennifer Aniston, Reese Witherspoon, Billy Crudup, Mark Duplass, and Gugu Mbaatha-Raw.
The Morning Show Season 5 release date:
The filming for The Morning Show Season 5 is scheduled to continue through the summer of 2026, while the series is expected to premiere on Apple TV+ in 2027.