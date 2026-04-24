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Rihanna stuns Mumbai in olive green fit as she promotes her new venture

The ‘Diamonds’ hitmaker previously visited India two years ago to perform at Anant Ambani’s high-profile wedding

Rihanna stuns Mumbai in olive green fit as she promotes her new venture
Rihanna stuns Mumbai in olive green fit as she promotes her new venture

Rihanna has returned to India to send fans swooning.

On Thursday evening, April 23, the Diamonds hitmaker made surprise landing in Mumbai, rocking an all-black ensemble.

At the airport, the Barbadian singer was greeted by fans and paparazzi with wild enthusiasm and excitement.

This marks the Unapologetic singer’s return to India after two years as she previously visited the country in 2024 to perform at Mukesh Ambani’s son, Anant Ambani’s, opulent wedding with Radhika Merchant.

Her latest trip to the Asian country marks a business tour as she aims to promote her latest Fenty Beauty venture into Indian market.

In the videos shared on social media on Friday, April 24, 2026, Rihanna made a dazzling appearance at Phoenix Palladium in a striking olive green ensemble that included an oversized top and a matching leather skirt.

She complemented her look by rocking bold red lips and let her silky tresses cascade down her shoulders.

Rihanna’s dazzling appearance in Mumbai sent fans swooning, who expressed their reactions by dropping series of red heart and heart-eyed emojis in the comments.

The Fenty Beauty founder’s visit comes after she made history as the first woman of color to receive The Edison Achievement Award.

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