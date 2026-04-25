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Kate Middleton makes rare personal gesture on Anzac Day, Kensington Palace releases photos

Princess Kate makes surprise move while representing King Charles during Anzac Day engagements

Kate Middleton makes rare personal gesture on Anzac Day, Kensington Palace releases photos
Kate Middleton makes rare personal gesture on Anzac Day, Kensington Palace releases photos

Kate Middleton won hearts with a personal yet rare gesture during her appearance in central London to mark Anzac Day.

On Saturday, April 25, The Princess of Wales arrived at the Cenotaph to participate in a wreath-laying ceremony and parade.

Kate's sombre appearance at the event held to commemorate and honour Australia and New Zealander soldiers included a heartfelt move from the future Queen.

The wreath, which was laid by the princess herself on behalf of her father-in-law, King Charles, Kate added a personal note which read, "In memory of the Australian and New Zealand soldiers who made the ultimate sacrifice for our freedom."

In her personal note, Catherine wrote her name before Prince William's signature, something Royal fans get to see very rarely, signaling that she attended the event on behalf of Wales family.

Shortly after Kate carried out the Anzac Day engagements, Kensington Palace released a video and photos of Kate with a emotional message.

"From Gallipoli to the present day. Honouring all Australians and New Zealanders who have given so much in service on ANZAC Day. Lest we forget," read the caption.

This solo appearance of Kate Middletoncame just two days before King Charles and Queen Camilla's state visit to the US.

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