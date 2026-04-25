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Princess Anne kicks off 2026 Anzac Day dawn service at Hyde Park

The Princess Royal leads the historical royal event on behalf of her cancer-stricken brother, King Charles III

Princess Anne kicks off 2026 Anzac Day dawn service at Hyde Park
Princess Anne kicks off 2026 Anzac Day dawn service at Hyde Park  

In the quiet early hours of Hyde Park, Princess Anne officially kicked off the 2026 Anzac Day commemorations on behalf of King Charles III. 

On Saturday, April 25th, the Princess Royal attended the early morning commemorative service at Wellington Arch, Hyde Park Corner.

The only sister of His Majesty paid a heartfelt tribute to the warriors who sacrificed their lives while fighting and protecting the rights of civilians in all wars.

Her Royal Highness, 75, paid a heartfelt tribute to the fallen heroes with a rare royal piece of jewellery, one of her oldest pieces. 

A prominent member of the British Royal Family, who is known as the hardest-working senior royal, also laid a wreath and observed moments of silence to remember the martyrs. 

Notably, the dawn service was organized by the New Zealand and Australian High Commissions to honor the families of fallen heroes. 

For those unaware, Anzac Day, held annually on April 25th, is a National Day of Remembrance in Australia and New Zealand commemorating all who have served and died in military operations. 

However, this year King Charles III has opted Princess Anne and Kate Middleton to lead the solemn services on his behalf as he is busy preparing for his high-profile state visit to the United States of America alongside his wife, Queen Camilla. 

Kate Middleton will lead the Anzac Day services, which will take place in the Cenotaph and Westminster Abbey.  

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