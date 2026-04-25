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King Charles marks 2026 Anzac Day as Kate Middleton, Princess Anne lead royal events

The British Royal Family issues key message on behalf of King Charles III to mark 2026 Anzac Day

King Charles marks 2026 Anzac Day as Kate Middleton, Princess Anne lead royal events
King Charles marks 2026 Anzac Day as Kate Middleton, Princess Anne lead royal events 

Buckingham Palace has issued a key message on behalf of King Charles to mark 2026 Anzac Day before Kate Middleton and Princess Anne take the charge. 

Every year, the British Royal Family plays a significant role in honouring those who sacrificed their lives in war and conflict to protect the public. 

However, this year, the dawn celebrations are different as His Majesty might stay home, while the Princess of Wales and the Princess Royal will lead the services.

On Friday, April 25th, via the official Instagram account of the British Royal Family, the King's office released a key message on behalf of the 77-year-old monarch that read, "Today is #ANZACDay."

"Which honours the members of the Australian and New Zealand Army Corps (ANZAC) who served and died in all wars, conflicts and peacekeeping operations," they continued.

For those unaware, Catherine and Anne will lead royal commemorations for Anzac Day in London.

The youngest sister of King Charles will attend the dawn service at Wellington Arch, marking the significant appearance to honour the real war heroes.

The cancer-stricken daughter-in-law of the King will represent the monarchy at a wreath-laying ceremony and service at Westminster Abbey.

However, it is yet to be confirmed whether the next heir to the British throne, Prince William, will also accompany his life partner.

King Charles and Queen Camilla will not attend this year's Anzac Day services as they prepare for their high-profile state visit to the United States of America on April 27th, which he will conclude in Bermuda on May 2nd.  

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