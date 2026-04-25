Sarah Ferguson to become ‘real thorn in crown’ for King with explosive move

Sarah Ferguson has received a big offer while hiding in Austria.
The former Duchess of York has been at the center of attention since late last year after her shocking emails and links to Jeffrey Epstein were made public with the release of three million Epstein files.
Since December 2025, Ferguson had gone into hiding, with her whereabouts unknown, sparking numerous speculations about her location and what she was up to.
Recently, she was spotted in Austria, trying to maintain a low profile as she copes with the shock of her ruined reputation.
While hiding in Austria, Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor’s ex-wife has been approached by an American journalist, who has offered her $2.45 million for an explosive tell-all interview that could expose all the secrets about the British Royal Family, a source told Woman’s Day.
The insider shared that Sarah Ferguson has emerged from the shock, and is now “furious” over whatever happened with her.
This resentment, as per the tipster, is now going to become “a real thorn in the crown” for King Charles, Prince William and especially former Prince Andrew.
"Sarah's come out of shock and is now furious at what's happened to her life. She wants to sit down and tell her side of her association with Epstein – and what she knew in hindsight about Andrew's association. And she's got a LOT to tell,” said the insider.
They continued, "She and Andrew had an open arrangement, so if she goes down, they all go down. She's not as stupid as she makes out, and she's been diligent about holding on to evidence and memorabilia.”
"Sarah's going to become a real thorn in the crown for Charles, William and especially Andrew,” the source added.
Moreover, another insider told Sky News that Sarah Ferguson is feeling “incredibly betrayed” by the members of the Royal Family.