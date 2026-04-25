News
News

Sarah Ferguson to become ‘real thorn in crown’ for King with explosive move

The ex-Duchess of York is currently keeping a low profile in Austria after massive scrutiny and title loss due to Epstein links

Sarah Ferguson to become ‘real thorn in crown’ for King with explosive move
Sarah Ferguson to become ‘real thorn in crown’ for King with explosive move

Sarah Ferguson has received a big offer while hiding in Austria.

The former Duchess of York has been at the center of attention since late last year after her shocking emails and links to Jeffrey Epstein were made public with the release of three million Epstein files.

Since December 2025, Ferguson had gone into hiding, with her whereabouts unknown, sparking numerous speculations about her location and what she was up to.

Recently, she was spotted in Austria, trying to maintain a low profile as she copes with the shock of her ruined reputation.

While hiding in Austria, Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor’s ex-wife has been approached by an American journalist, who has offered her $2.45 million for an explosive tell-all interview that could expose all the secrets about the British Royal Family, a source told Woman’s Day.

The insider shared that Sarah Ferguson has emerged from the shock, and is now “furious” over whatever happened with her.

This resentment, as per the tipster, is now going to become “a real thorn in the crown” for King Charles, Prince William and especially former Prince Andrew.

"Sarah's come out of shock and is now furious at what's happened to her life. She wants to sit down and tell her side of her association with Epstein – and what she knew in hindsight about Andrew's association. And she's got a LOT to tell,” said the insider.

They continued, "She and Andrew had an open arrangement, so if she goes down, they all go down. She's not as stupid as she makes out, and she's been diligent about holding on to evidence and memorabilia.”

"Sarah's going to become a real thorn in the crown for Charles, William and especially Andrew,” the source added.

Moreover, another insider told Sky News that Sarah Ferguson is feeling “incredibly betrayed” by the members of the Royal Family.

Prince Harry shares new statement after Trump mocks him over his bold remark
Prince Harry shares new statement after Trump mocks him over his bold remark
Andrew's 'private meeting' request with King Charles gets stern response from William
Andrew's 'private meeting' request with King Charles gets stern response from William
Trump reacts to Prince Harry's shocking comment on US leadership in powerful speech
Trump reacts to Prince Harry's shocking comment on US leadership in powerful speech
Prince Harry sparks Trump's outrage with shocking remarks ahead of King Charles US visit
Prince Harry sparks Trump's outrage with shocking remarks ahead of King Charles US visit
King Charles and senior royals stress family bonds during tribute to Queen Elizabeth II
King Charles and senior royals stress family bonds during tribute to Queen Elizabeth II
Prince William forced to stay away from home as Kate leads Louis' big day alone
Prince William forced to stay away from home as Kate leads Louis' big day alone
Meghan Markle shares telling wedding advice for new bride as anniversary nears
Meghan Markle shares telling wedding advice for new bride as anniversary nears
Prince William, Kate melt hearts with Louis’ never-before-seen video on his 8th
Prince William, Kate melt hearts with Louis’ never-before-seen video on his 8th
King Charles celebrates Prince Louis’ 8th birthday with special tribute
King Charles celebrates Prince Louis’ 8th birthday with special tribute
Prince Louis looks all grown up in 8th birthday portrait released by Kate Middleton, Prince William
Prince Louis looks all grown up in 8th birthday portrait released by Kate Middleton, Prince William
Prince William eyes subtle monarchy changes in contrast to King Charles vision
Prince William eyes subtle monarchy changes in contrast to King Charles vision
Prince Harry leaves Meghan for unannounced solo trip: ‘look forward to meeting friends’
Prince Harry leaves Meghan for unannounced solo trip: ‘look forward to meeting friends’

Popular News

Rob Reiner’s son speaks out after parents’ deaths and brother’s murder charges

Rob Reiner’s son speaks out after parents’ deaths and brother’s murder charges
4 hours ago
White House confirms Steve Witkoff, Jared Kushner Pakistan trip for Iran talks

White House confirms Steve Witkoff, Jared Kushner Pakistan trip for Iran talks
4 hours ago
Justice Department pushes to revive firing squads for federal executions

Justice Department pushes to revive firing squads for federal executions
5 hours ago