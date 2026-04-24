Prince Harry sparks Trump's outrage with shocking remarks ahead of King Charles US visit

Prince Harry has apparantly stirred new drama ahead of King Charles' US visit with his powerful speech in Ukraine.
The Duke of Sussex - who arrived in Kyiv on Thursday morning, April 23, delievered a meaningful speech to highlight Ukraine's struggles amid its ongoing conflict with Russia.
Addressing to the audiance at a security conference, Harry also drew attention on the American leadership's role in Ukraine in solving Ukraine and other war-torn regions crisis.
"This is a moment for American leadership, a moment for America to show that it can honor its international treaty obligations, not out of charity but out of its own enduring role in global security and strategic stability," he said.
"Europe has stood up in profound ways. And that support has mattered, and Ukraine knows it. The task now is to match endurance with speed," added Charles' estranged son.
Elsewhere in his speech, The Duke spoke candidly about the psychological toll carried by service personnel and civilians alike.
"He also warned of the dangers of complacency, urging the international community not to grow numb to the realities of wa," per the official website of the Sussexes.
"War is not only fought on the battlefield. It is fought in the mind," Harry said.
Prince Harry speech aiming at the US came at a very crucial time for his father King Charles, who is set to kick off his first state visit at the monarch with Queen Camilla on April 27.
The Duke of Sussex paid surprise visit to Ukraine just days after he concluded his highly anticipated Australia tour with Meghan Markle.