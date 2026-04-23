Prince William forced to stay away from home as Kate leads Louis' big day alone

While Prince Louis celebrates his special day with his siblings and mom, his father, Prince William, had to stay away from home.
The Prince and Princess of Wales's youngest child turns eight years old today, April 23; however, to celebrate his big day, the future King was not at home as he had to carry out his scheduled engagements.
Taking to Instagram, William shared a series of posts from his latest outing, revealing he visited Jaguar TCS Racing HQ to meet their Formula E team in Kidlington, Oxfordshire.
In the photos shared online, King Charles's elder son can be seen touring the place and receiving insights.
The future King also sat on a high-performance sports car as an official explained him the features.
"An electric visit to the Jaguar TCS Racing headquarters in Kidlington!" stated the caption.
It added, "Incredible to see the world leading approach to innovation and sustainability in Formula E. A huge well done to the team as they shift towards an all-electric future."
Prince William's visit to Jaguar TCS Racing Headquarters comes on the same day as his youngest child, Prince Louis's, eighth birthday.
As the Prince of Wales spent his day away from the family, his wife, Kate Middleton, celebrated their son's big day in the palace.