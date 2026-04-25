Prince Harry, Meghan Markle already mapping out their next ‘unmistakably royal’ tour

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry are said to be already working on their next international trip - which is reportedly being designed like a Royal visit.
The Duke and Duchess of Sussex - who just wrapped their highly anticipated Australia tour last week are mapping out a tour to Africa, a country Harry has always called his "second home."
An insider told Rob Shuter, "They’re not calling it a royal tour — but that’s exactly how it’s being designed" with multiple stops visits, media moments and buisness opportunities.
"Africa is the focus — and the scope is big. Think Commonwealth-level visibility without the royal stamp." they added.
The insiders further claimed "It walks like a royal tour, talks like a royal tour — and that’s the issue."
As per the insider, Africa is a deeply personal destination for Harry - first visited the country at 13 after the death of his mother, Princess Diana.
"Africa is where Harry goes to reset — emotionally, publicly, and now financially," the source noted.
Per the insider, "This is about relevance — staying global, staying visible, staying royal-adjacent — and making money."
Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are not working Royals since stepping down from their duties in 2020 and moving to the US.
However, the couple has always remained active for social causes with multiple trips internationally.