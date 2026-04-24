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Prince Harry shares new statement after Trump mocks him over his bold remark

The Duke of Sussex sparked US President Donald Trump’s shocking reaction with his bold statement

Prince Harry shares new statement after Trump mocks him over his bold remark
Prince Harry shares new statement after Trump mocks him over his bold remark

Prince Harry is following in his late mother’s footsteps by engaging in a surprising activity.

The Duke of Sussex – who is currently on a two-day visit to Ukraine to show solidarity with the country amid its conflict and ongoing war with Russia – joined the HALO (Hazardous Area Life-support Organization) Trust to witness how cutting-edge technology is changing mine clearance on the frontlines.

Taking to its official Instagram account, the organization shared the father-of-two’s video, showing him attempting to pilot an AI-powered drone.

Prince Harry has been the patron of the HALO Trust since 2013, following in the footsteps of his late mom, Princess Diana, who has been closely associated with the charity and made a high-profile visit to Angolan minefield in 1997.

During his visit, Harry “piloted an AI-powered drone that detects and maps explosives, and operated an R-BOT, a remotely controlled vehicle used to safely remove them – innovations that enable us to return land to communities sooner.”

He also delivered a special statement, noting, “Nearly 30 years ago, when my mother visited Angola, deminers carried out painstaking work on their hands and knees. Today they are using drones, AI and robots.”

Prince Harry’s statement about his mother and the advancement in technology comes shortly after he took a brutal aim at President Donald Trump by criticizing America’s role in the Ukraine-Russia war.

“This is a moment for American leadership, a moment for America to show that it can honor its international treaty obligations, not out of charity but out of its own enduring role in global security and strategic stability," he said.

Harry added, "Europe has stood up in profound ways. And that support has mattered, and Ukraine knows it. The task now is to match endurance with speed.”

Reacting to the Duke’s remarks, Trump, while speaking in the Oval Office, quipped, "How's he doing? How's his wife? Please give her my regards, OK?"

"I don't know. I know one thing, Prince Harry is not speaking for the UK, that's for sure. I think I'm speaking for the UK more than Prince Harry, that's for sure. But thank him for his advice,” he mocked.

Prince Harry concluded his Ukraine visit today, April 24, 2026.

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