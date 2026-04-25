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King Charles faces new scrutiny ahead of upcoming US trip

King Charles and Queen Camilla are preparing for their first US state visit since his coronation

King Charles under scrutiny ahead of upcoming US trip
King Charles under scrutiny ahead of upcoming US trip

Virginia Giuffre’s family has urged King Charles to “stand up and show unity” during his upcoming state visit to the United States.

Sky Roberts, Giuffre’s brother, and his wife Amanda have previously urged the monarch to meet with their family as well as survivors of convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein.

"We need the King of England to stand up and show his unity with survivors," Roberts told the BBC.

Andrew’s victim brother shared, "All we ask is for a 10-minute meeting with the King to show him that we're real people, with real feelings."

Notably, the King and Queen are set for a four-day US tour, including a meeting with President Donald Trump, a White House banquet, and an invitation for the King to address Congress.

Meanwhile, a BBC investigation reported that Jeffrey Epstein continued to maintain properties in Washington, D.C., where women were housed for years after police chose not to pursue Virginia Giuffre’s 2015 complaint.

King Charles faces new scrutiny ahead of upcoming US trip

Roberts condemned what he described as a pattern of institutional failings spanning both sides of the Atlantic.

"This has been systematic failure from not only the FBI, but the Metropolitan Police there in the UK," he stated.

"It could have avoided so many other years of abuse that had occurred right under the noses of these officers," Roberts added.

The Roberts family have voiced support for Epstein survivor Lisa Phillips, backing her call for a public inquiry into allegations made against the financier by women in the UK.

Notably, Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor settled a civil sexual assault case brought against him in the US by Ms Giuffre in 2022 with no liability.

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