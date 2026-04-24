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Trump reacts to Prince Harry's shocking comment on US leadership in powerful speech

Prince Harry gets scathing remark from Trump after powerful speech

Trump reacts to Prince Harrys shocking comment on US leadership in powerful speech
Trump reacts to Prince Harry's shocking comment on US leadership in powerful speech

Donald Trump has pushed back against claims linked to Prince Harry, insisting that he “doesn’t speak for the UK.”

The Duke of Sussex made a surprise visit to Ukraine, where he urged Washington to honour its commitments and highlighted the US’s “singular role” in protecting the country’s sovereignty.

"This is a moment for American leadership," he said.

"A moment for America to show that it can honour its international treaty obligations - not out of charity, but out of its enduring role in global security and strategic stability."

Trump reacts to Prince Harrys shocking comment on US leadership in powerful speech

After Harry’s comment, the US President responded while speaking in the Oval Office, saying, "How's he doing? How's his wife? Please give her my regards, OK?"

He then said he "speaks more for the UK than Prince Harry," who stepped back from royal duties and moved to the US in 2020.

"I don't know," President Trump said, adding, "I know one thing, Prince Harry is not speaking for the UK, that's for sure.

The President added, "I think I'm speaking for the UK more than Prince Harry, that's for sure. But thank him for his advice."

Notably, the exchange comes just days before King Charles III and Queen Camilla begin their state visit, marking America’s 250th anniversary of the Declaration of Independence.

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