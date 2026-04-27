Historic April Snow: Record-breaking storms hit Moscow and Western U.S.

An unusually harsh spring storm has triggered a heavy snow warning across several regions today, April 27, 2026.
In the United States, the National Weather Service (NWS) has issued alerts for Colorado, Wyoming and Montana, where a clash of Arctic air and spring warmth is creating dangerous conditions.
Forecasters warn that “the Monday, April 27, morning commute could get dangerous” as some mountain areas brace for up to 20 inches of snow and wind gusts reaching 45 mph.
The disruption is not limited to North America. In Russia, a record-shattering storm has buried Moscow in a blanket of white.
Meteorologist Yevgeny Tishkovets noted that “never in the entire history of meteorological observation has there been this much snow on April 27.”
The weight of the snow has reportedly toppled trees and cut power to dozens of villages.
Across the affected U.S. states, officials are urging residents to limit travel due to “rapidly changing conditions” and near-zero visibility.
While the calendar says spring, the NWS is not sugarcoating the reality, stating that “it still feels like a different season in much of the country.”
Residents are advised to stay indoors as the winter system lingers.