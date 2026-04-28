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Harry Styles to attend Taylor Swift wedding? Travis Kelce takes big decision

Taylor Swift and Harry Styles dated for a while in 2012

Harry Styles to attend Taylor Swift wedding? Travis Kelce takes big decision
Harry Styles to attend Taylor Swift wedding? Travis Kelce takes big decision

Taylor Swift's ex-boyfriend Harry Styles' attendance at Grammy-winner artist's wedding with Travis Kelce is in question.

Harry - who is now reportedly engaged to the Hollywood actress, Zoë Kravitz dated Taylor for a while in 2012 - 13.

Despite their romance being ancient history now and Zoë being the potential guest, Taylor's fiancé Travis doen't Harry to be at his nuptial with the Midnights songstress, per the sources.

"Things did not end well between Taylor and Harry. Publicly, it’s ancient history. Privately, it’s still delicate," an insider told Rob Shuter.

According to the sources, the idea of one of Taylor's famous former boyfriends showing up their wedding is not exactly the NFL star's dream scenario.

"Travis does not want Harry Styles anywhere near that wedding. How is he supposed to compete with Harry?"

Explaining the reason, the source added, "It’s not jealousy exactly. It’s insecurity. Harry represents a glamorous chapter of Taylor’s past — and Travis knows it."

This update comes just hours after Harry Styles and Zoë Kravitz's enagagement was confirmed.

As reported by Page Six, Zoë's new appearance with a ring on that finger, an insider confirmed that the actress and pop superstar are engaged.

"He is completely smitten," the insider noted, adding, "He would jump off a cliff for her."

Meanwhile, the actress, who has been romantically linked with Harry is said to be "on cloud nine".

Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce got engaged in August last year and are set to tie the knot this summer.

The duo announced their engagement via a beautiful Instagram post featuring stunning photos of the couple, who has been dating since 2023.

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