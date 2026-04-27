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Search suspended for Norwegian breakaway crew member after man overboard incident

Security camera footage showed the individual falling into the Atlantic Ocean

Search suspended for Norwegian breakaway crew member after man overboard incident
Search suspended for Norwegian breakaway crew member after man overboard incident

A weekend search for a crew member who fell from the Norwegian Breakaway has ended without a rescue.

The incident occurred late Saturday night, April 25, 2026, while the vessel was returning to Boston from a week-long cruise to Bermuda.

According to the U.S. Coast Guard, security camera footage showed the individual falling into the Atlantic Ocean approximately 12 miles off the coast of Wellfleet, Massachusetts.

The ship immediately halted its course and launched lifeboats as the captain made a ship-wide “Code Oscar” announcement.

Despite a coordinated effort involving Coast Guard helicopter and boats from Provincetown, the search was suspended Sunday afternoon.


In a letter to passenger explaining the resulting travel delays, Norwegian Cruise Line stated:

“Overnight and into the early morning hours, the ship remained engaged in search and rescue efforts following a man overboard situation working closely with maritime authorities.”

The company added that “situation such as these are never easy and the safety and well-being of those at sea remain at the heart of every decision we make.”

While the identity of the crew member has not been officially released, the cruise line noted, “The safety, security and well-being of our crew is our highest priority. Our thoughts are with the crewmember’s family during this difficult time.”

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