Trump blasts 'horrible' host of CBS '60 Minutes' over manifesto question 

US President Donald Trump loses his cool after CBS 60 Minutes host Norah O'Donnell reads White House correspondents’ dinner shooter, Cole Allen's manifesto.
According to CNY Central, Trump slammed O'Donnell during an interview on Sunday, April 26, calling her "disgraceful" after a question including comments from the gunman that was allegedly left about Trump in a manifesto.
In the interview, O'Donnell asked a question about an entry in a manifest made by Cole Allen, the gunman present at the White House Correspondents' Dinner on Saturday.
O'Donnell asked Trump, "The so-called manifesto was a stunning thing to read, Mr. President. He appears to reference a motive. In it, he writes this quote, 'Administration officials, they are targets.' And he also wrote this: 'I'm no longer willing to permit a pedophile, rapist and traitor to coat my hands with his crimes.' What's your reaction to that?"
The allegations from the suspect, appearing to be about the president, prompted Trump to shut O'Donnell down, saying, "I was waiting for you to read that because I knew you would because you're horrible people. ... Yeah, he did write that. I'm not a rapist. I didn't rape anybody."
He further rejected the characterization by the suspect, repeatedly telling the host that she should be "ashamed" for reading that passage.
The Republican president insisted, "I read the manifesto. You know, he's a sick person. But you should be ashamed of yourself reading that because I'm not any of those things."
O'Donnell emphasized in the interview that the words were not hers, but from the gunman. Trump told her she should not be reading that, "You're a disgrace... you're disgraceful."
Trump, First Lady Melania Trump and numerous cabinet officials were evacuated from the event on Saturday as the shooter was tackled by law enforcement on a different floor from the event.