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Sydney Sweeney, Scooter Braun step out for Stagecoach festival after going Insta official

'The Housemaid' star was seen enjoying the festival from Scooter Braun's shoulder, as the pair show-off romance

Sydney Sweeney, Scooter Braun step out for Stagecoach festival after going Insta official
Sydney Sweeney, Scooter Braun step out for Stagecoach festival after going Insta official

Sydney Sweeney was spotted sitting on her boyfriend Scooter Braun's shoulders as the couple attended Stagecoach 2026 in Indio, California.

The Euphoria actress, who has been romantically linked to Braun since last year, was seen enjoying Ella Langley's set.

For the outing, Sweeney rocked a short-sleeved white shirt and denim overalls as she let her blonde locks loose.

In the viral video, the 28-year-old mouthed lyrics to Langley's hit track Choosin' Texas as she flashed a cheerful smile and held her arms up into the air.


The festival was not just an enjoyment outing for the actress, as she took part in a special event held by her lingerie brand, Syrn.

Moreover, the outing came just one week after the pair went Instagram official with their romance after 10 months of dating.

Sweeney had taken to her Instagram stories to share a sweet snap of the pair cuddled up, and Braun reposted the click with the text, "Lucky b*****d".

Earlier this month, Braun supported his girlfriend after the LA premiere of Euphoria. Sweeney had reprised her role as Cassie in the hit yet controversial HBO show premiered in April.

A source recently told Us Weekly that their relationship has "become very serious".

Last year in June, Sweeney initially crossed paths with the businessman, months after it was reported that the actress ended her engagement to Jonathan Davino in March 2025, with whom she was in a relationship with for more than seven years.

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