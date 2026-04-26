Noah Kahan channels his 'Hannah Montana' mode when not working

Noah Kahan embraces his "Hannah Montana mode" when he is not working on new music.
The Doors singer has found a perfect balance between his superstar's glamour and a quiet life in Vermont, as he drew a parallel between his own lifestyle and the iconic fictional character Hannah Montana, portrayed by Miley Cyrus.
Talking to E! News, Noah noted, "I have an amazing family and a lovely wife and a whole life outside of music that allows me to feel grounded."
"Every time I go home to Vermont, my family immediately grounds me in the best way," said the Stick Season crooner.
He added, "I go Hannah Montana mode, you know? Like, I take the wig off and then I just be myself."
Noah shared that falling back into his normal life has never been difficult, noting, "I've always found it easy to kind of disconnect which is nice."
The End of August singer recently opened up about his struggles with body dysmorphia, and he admitted that being candid about his struggles has allowed him to connect even further with his fans.
"It means I can just be me, and I'm very grateful for that," he said.
The interview came after Noah Kahan dropped his highly anticipated album, The Great Divide, on Friday, April 24, taking the internet by storm.
Not even 24 hours later, the Orange Juice singer released an extended version of the album, titled The Great Divide: The Last of Bugs, with four additional tracks.