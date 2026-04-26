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Anupam Kher gives honest review on Michael Jackson’s ‘Michael’ amid critics’ pan

Jaafar Jackson plays role of his late uncle Michael Jackson in biopic titled ‘Michael’

Anupam Kher gives honest review on Michael Jackson’s ‘Michael’ amid critics’ pan
Anupam Kher gives honest review on Michael Jackson’s ‘Michael’ amid critics’ pan

Anupam Kher recently gave an honest review on biopic movie, Michael, hailing it as “magic”.

The 71-year-old actor took to Instagram on Sunday, April 26, and shared a video in which he said that the biopic based on late Michael Jackson is not a film, but like a river which is flowing, and this river has no destination.

According to Kher, the movie is like a feeling, and one feels it throughout the film.

Jaafar Jackson plays role of his late uncle Michael Jackson in biopic titled ‘Michael’


“You cry with the film, you feel bad for him, and by the time the performances start, you are dancing,” the Bengal Files star, said, adding that the film made him feel childlike.

While praising Jaafar Jackson’s performance, the Emergency performer noted, “And Jaafar Jackson, oh my God, it’s one of the finest performances I have seen in my entire career. He is Michael Jackson.”

In the end, he defended the film amid negative reviews and described Michael as magic.

“Phenomenal. Inspiring. Deeply moving. I must confess, I don’t understand English music as much as I understand emotions,” wrote Anupam Kher in the video caption.

Before the release of the much talked about biopic, critics reviewed Michael as a sanitised, and whitewashed film that avoids the darker, and controversial aspects of the King of Pop’s life.

However, since the release of the movie, the Jaafar Jackson starrer has made a historic $206 million earning at the box office within its opening days.

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