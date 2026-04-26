Ariana Grande drops bombshell about the best part of her day

Ariana Grande recently disclosed details about the best part of her day.
The Wicked star took to Instagram on Sunday, April 26, and shared a carousel of pictures.
In one snap, Grande can be seen taking a selfie from a studio mirror, donning a black mini dress.
In another photo, she finally revealed the best part of her day which is the singer feeding her dog.
Another snap showcases her taking the picture of light pink flowers placed in a carton box.
One of the photos showcases a mirror selfie of the 32-year-old singer with prominent queer/non-binary choreographer and creative director, Brian Nicholson.
She also shared an adorable picture of white high heels that were in a very rough condition.
The actress-singer also posted a picture of his best friend and social media star, Doug Middlebrook.
Some photos were also taken from the recording studio, hinting at her upcoming music album.
According to TMZ, the Into You songstress is indeed planning to release her upcoming album around summertime.
She dropped her last studio album titled Eternal Sunshine in March 2024.
Apart from her album, Ariana Grande is soon set to kick off her Eternal Sunshine tour to support her sixth and seventh studio albums, 2020’s Positions and Eternal Sunshine.