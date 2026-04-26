Rihanna melts hearts in adorable viral moment: ‘How Do You Say...’

Rihanna recently melted fans’ hearts in an adorable viral moment during her visit to India.
During the weekend, the 38-year-old singer, who was in Mumbai for the launch of her beauty brand Fenty Beauty, asked those around her, "How do you say thank you in Hindi?"
After someone helped her with the phrase, Rihanna turned back to the crowd, saying, "Shukriya!"
Her simple gesture turned viral in no time, receiving loud cheers and applause from her fans.
For the event of her brand launch, the We Found Love hitmaker opted for a bold fashion statement as she wore a monochrome chartreuse outfit from the Mugler Fall 2026 collection.
The striking look featured a flowing mock-neck top with long sleeves, paired with a matching ankle-length leather skirt that added drama and structure.
The viral moment comes a day after the international pop star visited Mumbai for a special brand event called "Fenty Beauty Ki Haveli".
This is not the first time the Diamonds musician has visited India, she last visited Mumbai in 2024, when she attended Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant's wedding celebrations.
On the professional front, Rihanna is working on her long-awaited ninth studio album, often referred to as R9.