Olivia Rodrigo performs new 'heartbreaking' track with Weyes Blood at no-phone show

Olivia Rodrigo debuted a new track featuring Weyes Blood at a secret LA show, ahead of the album release.
The traitor hitmaker is gearing up for the release of her third studio album you seem pretty sad for a girl so in love, which is scheduled to drop on June 12.
Ahead of the album, Olivia dropped the lead single drop dead, which she debuted live in a surprise Coachella collaboration with Addison Rae.
The song was released alongside a Petra Collins-directed music video filmed at the Palace of Versailles.
Now it has been reported that on Friday, April 24, the singer held an intimate, invite-only show at Los Angeles' The Echo, where phones were banned.
During the gig, she brought out Weyes Blood to debut the new track, which she had previously described as "karaokable if you're sad".
Fans who attended the event described the track as "heartbreaking ballad" where she's "yearning and begging someone to stay".
Some netizens are speculating that Olivia might perform the track during her SNL performance.
The deja vu crooner is set to host and act as the musical guest on the May 2 episode of Saturday Night Live.
Olivia will be making her hosting debut next Saturday, though she had previously appeared on SNL as a musical guest alongside host Keegan-Michael Key in 2021 and Adam Driver in 2023.
Moreover, while not much is known about the other tracks on you seem pretty sad for a girl so in love, it was previously reported that the album will have a total of 13 songs.