Justin Timberlake hypes up Kehlani’s self-titled album with special nod

Justin Timberlake is cheering for Kehlani with a special move.
The Selfish hitmaker took to his official Instagram Stories on Saturday, April 25, to hype up the 31-year-old American songstress’s self-titled fifth studio album, Kehlani.
In the update, Timberlake posted a screenshot of the singer’s new track, Still, playing on Spotify in his mobile phone, expressing that he is vibing on the melodious song.
The After Hours hitmaker released her latest album on Friday, April 24, marking her 31st birthday.
Taking to Instagram, Kehlani dropped a gorgeous photo of herself along with the album announcement.
"i am honored to present you with the album. enjoy it. live in it. love through it. i love you I, thank you God. out everywhere now," she wrote.
The album comprises of 17 tracks and features guest appearances from Lil Wayne, Clipse, Brandy Norwood, Missy Elliott, Usher, Lil Jon, T-Pain, Cardi B, Big Sean, and Leon Thomas.
Kehlani tracklist:
Intro
Anotha Luva (Ft. Lil Wayne)
No Such Thing (Ft. Clipse)
Folded
I Need You (Ft. Brandy)
Oooh
Back and Forth (Ft. Missy Elliot)
Shoulda Never (Ft. Usher)
You Got It
Out the Window
Still
Call Me Back (Ft. T-Pain and Lil Jon)
Pocket (Ft. Cardi B)
Lights On (Ft. Big Sean)
Sweet Nuthins (Ft. Leon Thomas)
Cruise Control
Unlearn