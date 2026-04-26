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Beyoncé sends love to her ‘soul sisters’ as Destiny’s Child hits big milestone

The ‘Cowboy Carter’ hitmaker drops heartfelt post to celebrate 25 years of Destiny’s Child’s hit album

Beyonce sends love to her ‘soul sisters’ as Destiny’s Child hits big milestone
Beyonce sends love to her ‘soul sisters’ as Destiny’s Child hits big milestone

Beyoncé is celebrating a huge milestone with a special nod to her “soul sisters.”

The Cowboy Carter hitmaker shared a delightful post on Instagram on Saturday, April 25, to reflect on her feelings as her former girl group Destiny’s Child marked a milestone moment.

In the post, the Grammy winner celebrated 25 years of the group’s third studio album, Survivor.

“Today celebrates the 25th Anniversary of Destiny’s Child‘s third album, Survivor,” she wrote.

The American singer also paid a touching tribute to her former group members, Kelly Rowland and Michelle Williams, writing, “To my soul sisters. I thank God for you both. It’s an honor to sing through life with you ladies by my side. Behind the curtains, Beyond the lights, Forever my Angels.”

“Ma kee ta ta. Happy 25th Anniversary!” Beyoncé concluded.

In the post, the 44-year-old singer and songwriter posted a four-slide gallery, featuring throwback clips with her Destiny’s Child pals.

About Destiny’s Child:

Destiny's Child was an American girl group formed in Houston, Texas, in 1990, comprising of Beyoncé, Kelly Rowland, and Michelle Williams.

It is regarded as one of the most influential girl groups in popular music.


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