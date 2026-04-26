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‘Michael’: Here's how much makers received to cut child abuse allegations

‘Michael’ focuses on the life and career of late Michael Jackson

‘Michael’: Heres how much makers received to cut child abuse allegations
‘Michael’: Here's how much makers received to cut child abuse allegations

It has been reported that the producer and director of Michael movie have been paid a staggering amount to erase content related to child sexual abuse allegations filed against late Michael Jackson.

A newly released report from Bloomberg stated that director Antoine Fuqua and producer Graham King were paid $25 million more than their original deal.

They were originally set to be paid $10 million and $6 million, respectively, for their work on the biopic based on late King of Pop, which does not depict any of the sexual abuse allegations that surfaced against him in 1993.

However, in an updated deal, Fuqua was paid an extra $15 million and King an extra $10 million in order to remove the allegations due to two major reasons; "a new budget" and “postponed projects”

A spokesperson for King, in this regard, told PEOPLE, "Graham King worked on the Michael film for seven years." 

The spokesperson added that because the biopic needed to go back into production and a new budget developed, the duo was forced to postpone other projects and commitments.

It’s worth mentioning here that Michael, released on April 24, has already grossing over $44 million globally from its preview screenings and opening day.

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