‘Jo Nesbø's Detective Hole’ scores insanely from Critics

Jo Nesbø’s Harry Hole, Netflix official series, is garnering significant critical acclaim.
The nine episodes series secured a 91% critical approval rating on the review aggregator Rotten Tomatoes, as per Koranmanado website.
While critics awarded the series a 91% score, the audience Popcornmeter rating currently sits at 76% as reported by Rotten Tomatoes.
Released on Netflix on March 26, 2026, the series adaptation of the bestselling novels and serves as a television adaptation of the fifth book in the Harry Hole series, titled The Devil’s Star.
The Norwegian crime drama television series revolves around Harry Hole, a troubled Oslo police detective, who must contend with both a horrific serial killer and his corrupt colleague Tom Waaler.
The series stars Tobias Santelmann in the leading role, portraying detective Harry Hole.
Apart from Santelmann, the series also showcases Joel Kinnaman as the corrupt Tom Waaler, Pia Tjelta in the role of Rakel Fauke.
Moreover, the series also features Anders Baasmo Christiansen, Ellen Helinder, Simon J. Berger as Martin Aminov, Ingrid Bolsø Berdal, Cato Skimten Storengen, Maxime Baune Bochud, and Anders Danielsen Lie.
Directed by Øystein Karlsen and Anna Zackrisson, Jo Nesbø's Detective Hole has been produced by Working Title Films.