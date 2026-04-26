Aamir Khan finally reveals why ‘Ek Din’ has unusual booking strategy

Aamir Khan has finally explained the reason behind an unusual booking strategy of his backed film, Ek Din, starring his son, Junaid Khan.
It is to be noted that a rare strategy for the movie involved booking the film in advance 39 days early.
Now, during a recent interview with Just Too Filmy, the Bollywood actor shed the reason behind this strategy, revealing that the idea was originally pitched in by someone from the team.
“The fact is that Ek Din is a very small film, in the sense that it has got actors who are very new,” said the 61-year-old actor, adding that his son has barely started his career, and his opposite lead was doing her first film in Hindi.
Aamir Khan then added, “So I thought this film would need a little more time to get traction.
“So the earlier we start, the better. It is a story that I believe, and I am quite a mushy audience.”
It is pertinent to mention here that the upcoming romantic drama movie stars Junaid Khan and Sai Pallavi in lead roles.
A remake of the 2016 Thai movie One Day, Ek Din is scheduled to be released on May 1, 2026.