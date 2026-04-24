Asha Bhosle’s final moments revealed weeks after her shocking death

The details regarding Asha Bhosle’s final hours have come to light, weeks after her shocking demise at the age of 92.
During an interview with SCREEN, Bhosle’s grandson Chin2 Bhosle opened up about her final moments, revealing, “She went to watch a three-hour-long Marathi play a day before.”
He recalled, “She went on stage, and scolded the people there to keep the art alive. That’s how she was right till the end.
According to Bhosle’s grandson, the legendary Indian playback singer went in the most beautiful way possible, in her sleep, no pain.
He then added, “In fact, we had said that we would come to the hospital, but she said, ‘Let me just sleep for a little while.’ She went on her terms, the way she lived life.”
It’s worth mentioning here that Asha Bhosle, who was honoured with Padma Vibhushan in 2008, passed away at the age of 92 due to multiple organ failure on April 12, 2026.
Prior to her demise, the legendary playback singer was admitted to the ICU of Breach Candy Hospital on April 11.
On April 13, the late singer’s last rites were performed with full state honours at Shivaji Park in Mumbai.