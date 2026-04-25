Ahaan Panday hints at major collaboration with childhood pal Aryan Khan 

Ahaan Panday has reminisced about his unseen bond with childhood friend, Aryan Khan.
In a recent conversation with Filmfare, the Saiyaara star shed light on his rare friendship with the eldest son of Bollywood’s superstar, Shah Rukh Khan.
The 28-year-old Indian actor, who will next appear in Ali Abbas Zafar's film, revealed he is ready to work with Aryan, as their friendship could be reflected on the big screen.
In fact, his collaboration with Aryan would stem from their "genuine connection," rather than the success of Saiyaara and The Ba***ds of Bollywood.
Apart from their possible collaboration, Ahaan tripped down the memory lane to recall some of the sweet school days memories with the D'YAVOL founder.
Ananya Panday's cousin shared that their friendship developed during their school days when Aryan used to visit his house directly after school, even before greeting his parents, Shah Rukh Khan and Gauri Khan.
"His parents would call me asking why he was like that," Ahaan said.
However, the actor has not further revealed the details of their upcoming project.
For those unaware, Ahaan Panday and Aryan Khan began their Bollywood career in the same year, as Ahaan made a remarkable acting debut with Saiyaara in 2025.
Aryan launched his first-ever Netflix series, The Ba***ds of Bollywood, in September of last year.