Karan Johar calls out Bollywood's obsession with 'hyper-masculinity'

Karan Johar has blasted Bollywood over its obsession with hyper-masculinity and herd mentality driven by the success of movies such as Dhurandhar.
While talking to The Week, Johar highlighted a growing trend described as "big alpha" energy and massive testosterone-heavy narratives.
The director said that focus on such stories comes at the expense of nuance, diversity, and meaningful storytelling in theatrical releases.
Referring to himself as a "born feminist", Johar said that the mainstream cinema is frequently leaning toward the exaggerated displays of masculinity.
"They'll all have beards and they will all smoke. Apparently, that's what women like to watch, or at least, that’s what the men think," the director said.
Explaining the "herd mentality" of the Hindi cinema, he noted, "If one film works in a certain zone, there will be 10 more," emphasising how the cycle creates a repetitive landscape of high-octane, male-centric movies.
On the work front, Karan Johar is gearing up for the release of his upcoming production Chaand Mera Dil, helmed by Vivek Soni with Ananya Panday and Lakshay in lead roles.
The film is slated to hit theatres on May 22, after being postponed from its earlier December 2025 release date.