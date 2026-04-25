Varun Dhawan turns 39: Kriti Sanon, Suniel Shetty lead warm birthday tributes

Varun Dhawan is receiving love and heartfelt wishes on his special day.
The Border 2 star celebrates his 39th birthday today, April 24, 2026, and to make his day extra special, Bollywood A-listers, including Kriti Sanon and Suniel Shetty have rolled out loving tributes.
Moreover, to mark the Student of the Year actor’s big day, makers of his upcoming movie Hai Jawani Toh Ishq Hona Hai released a new song, titled WOW.
Suniel Shetty:
Taking to his official Instagram Stories, Suniel Shetty posted a poster of Varun’s forthcoming film along with a special message, writing, “Happy happy birthday Varun!! Always smiling always shining... keep spreading that energy wherever you go. And wishing only the very best for Hai Jawani Toh Ishq Hona Hai... keep the magic coming @varundvn.”
Janhvi Kapoor:
Janhvi Kapoor shared the video of Varun’s new song Wow on her Instagram Stories, wishing, “Happy birthday Mr. WOW.”
Sonam Kapoor:
Former Indian actress Sonam Kapoor also rang in the Kalank star’s big day by posting a throwback photo with him, penning, “Happy Birthday Varun.”
Kriti Sanon:
Sharing a throwback snap with the actor, Kriti Sanon wished, “Happiesttt Birthday Veedeeee!! Have a WOW year ahead!! Always there for you!”
Arjun Kapoor:
Arjun Kapoor also shared the music video of WOW, writing, “Hey whatta Wow VD it’s ur birthday !!! @varundvn.”
Anil Kapoor:
Veteran actor Anil Kapoor also rang in Varun Dhawan’s 39th birthday by resharing the actor’s one of the Instagram posts, stating, “Happy birthday @varundvn ! Wishing you all the love, and we know you’re going to bring the house down with Hai Jawani Toh Ishq Hona Hai.”
Hai Jawani Toh Ishq Hona Hai release date:
Varun Dhawan starrer Hai Jawani Toh Ishq Hona Hai is slated to be released on May 22, 2026.