Emily Blunt makes shocking admission about Meryl Streep ahead of ‘TDWP 2’ release

Emily Blunt recently made a shocking admission to her The Devil Wears Prada costar, Meryl Streep ahead of the release of a highly anticipated sequel.
It all started when the cast of The Devil Wears Prada 2 and its sequel sat down for an exclusive SiriusXM Front Row hosted by Andy Cohen.
During the conversion, Cohen asked the The Quiet Place actress if the 76-year-old actress was intimidating to work with.
To which, the 43-year-old actress responded, “I mean, on the first one.”
Blunt further shed light on the reason, saying, “I was quite scared because I feel like you were in a zone.” Streep chimed in with “Oh, yeah. I was in that zone.”
According to the Oppenheimer star, Streep was in a Miranda Miranda Priestly zone.
Elsewhere during the chit chat, Streep was asked by Cohen if it was hard being “method” to which she replied, “No.”
“The first three days I went and hung around the camera with the director, you know, and then we'd go on to do the scene and I'd go, you know, this and they'd go... it was just like a remove. A slight remove,” said the Don't Look Up actress, adding, “The authority, the thing.”
A sequel of 2006 movie with same name, The Devil Wears Prada 2 sees the return of Meryl Streep, Anne Hathaway, Emily Blunt, and Stanley Tucci.
The upcoming movie is set to hit theatres on May 1, 2026.