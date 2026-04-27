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Putin and Araghchi meet in Moscow after Islamabad peace talks stall

The diplomatic push follows the failure of the ‘Islamabad Talks’ earlier this month

Putin and Araghchi meet in Moscow after Islamabad peace talks stall
Putin and Araghchi meet in Moscow after Islamabad peace talks stall

Russian President Vladimir Putin met with Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi today to discuss the escalating tensions in the Middle East following the collapse of high-stakes peace talks in Pakistan.

The meeting comes at a critical time as efforts to secure a permanent settlement between Tehran and Washington remain stalled.

Araghchi arrived in Russia after a whirlwind diplomatic tour of Islamabad and Oman seeking to strengthen ties with Moscow as a counterweight to U.S. pressure.

Iranian Ambassador Kazem Jalali confirmed the high-level talks stating that Araghchi would “consult Russian officials regarding the latest status of the negotiations, ceasefire and surrounding developments.”


The diplomatic push follows the failure of the “Islamabad Talks” earlier this month where U.S. and Iranian delegates failed to reach an agreement on the reopening of the Strait of Hormuz.

While some regional actors hoped for a breakthrough, President Donald Trump recently dismissed the utility of further discussion stating there was “no point sitting around talking about nothing.”

Despite the friction, Iranian sources emphasized that the Moscow visit is focused on regional stability rather than nuclear issues.

Araghchi’s team noted that “these negotiations have nothing to do with the nuclear issue” highlighting instead their focus on lifting naval blockades and ending the current war.

Abbas Araghchi departs Islamabad after brief meeting with officials: Report
Abbas Araghchi departs Islamabad after brief meeting with officials: Report
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