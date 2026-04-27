Nedra Talley Ross, The Ronettes' final surviving star, breathes her last at 80

Nedra Talley Ross has passed away.
The legendary American singer – co-founder of the popular girl group The Ronettes and its last surviving member – died at the age of 80, announced the group’s official Instagram page.
With a photo of the late singer, the post announced, “It is with heavy hearts that we share the news of Nedra Talley Ross’ passing. She was a light to those who knew and loved her.”
“As a founding member of The Ronettes, along with her beloved cousins Ronnie and Estelle, Nedra’s voice, style and spirit helped define a sound that would change music. Her contribution to the group’s story and their defining influence will live forever,” it continued.
The statement added, “Rest peacefully dear Nedra. Thanks for the magic.”
Notably, Nedra Talley Ross’s cause of death has not been revealed yet.
The singer’s daughter, Nedra K. Ross, also shared about her mom’s passing on Facebook, stating, "At approximately 8:30 this morning our mother Nedra Talley Ross went home to be with the Lord.”
She noted that the My Guiding Angel singer was safe in her own bed at home surrounded by her family, knowing she was loved.
“Thank you Lord. There will be a Celebration of Life in the future and I will post information when plans have been confirmed,” K. Ross added.
Who was Nedra Talley Ross:
Born on January 27, 1946, Nedra Talley Ross was an American singer, best known as a member of the girl group the Ronettes, in which she performed with her cousins Ronnie and Estelle Bennett.