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East Austin shooting outside Sam’s BBQ: Suspect at large after 2 injured

The shooter managed to flee the scene before officers arrived

East Austin shooting outside Sam’s BBQ: Suspect at large after 2 injured
East Austin shooting outside Sam’s BBQ: Suspect at large after 2 injured

A shooting in East Austin late Sunday night left two people injured and sent crowds running for safety. The gunfire broke out around 8:00 p.m. right in front of the historic Sam’s BBQ on East 12th Street.

At the time, a nearby business was hosting a “Sunday Funday” event featuring music and food though it is not yet certain if the violence was related to the party.

First responders rushed to the scene and found two victims with gunshot wounds. Both are taken to a local hospital for treatment.

While the investigation is in its early stages, the Austin Police Department stated, “Law enforcement said there is no immediate danger to the public.”

The shooter managed to flee the scene before officers arrived
The shooter managed to flee the scene before officers arrived

The area between Chicon and Alamo streets remained blocked off for hours as detectives searched for evidence.

Despite the heavy police presence, the shooter managed to flee the scene before officers arrived. No arrest have been made and the suspect is still at large.

An employee at a neighbouring shop, who witnessed the aftermath, noted they had to “decline to comment further out of concern for those affected.”

Police are asking anyone with information or video of the incident to come forward.

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