Trump reveals gala shooter’s manifesto: ‘He hates Christians’

President Donald Trump is lashing out after a dramatic security breach at the White House Correspondents’ Dinner on Saturday night.
Law enforcement officials identified the suspect as 31-year-old Cole Tomas Allen, who allegedly attempted to storm the venue with a shotgun and other weapons.
Speaking about the attacker’s motives, Trump revealed that the suspect left behind a manifesto.
“The guy is a sick guy,” the President stated during a series of interviews on Sunday. “When you read is manifesto, he hates Christians.”
Trump also noted that the suspect’s family had previously warned authorities calling him “a very troubled guy.”
While some have called for a cooling of political tension, the President pointed the finger directly at his rivals.
He argued that Democratic rhetoric has created a toxic environment labeling it “very dangerous” for the country.
Reflecting on the risks of his office, Trump remarked, “I’ve studied assassinations, the most impactful people, the people that do the most, they’re the ones that they go after.”
He also used the moment to criticize the opposition for fiscal disagreements claiming, “The Democrats are holding up (the Secret Service’s) pay and I think maybe they’ll loosen up a little bit now.”