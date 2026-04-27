Junaid Khan's acting in ‘Ek Din’ makes Aamir Khan teary-eyed

Aamir Khan recently got emotional about his son Junaid Khan’s acting in the upcoming movie, Ek Din.
On Sunday, April 26, Khan attended a special event for his upcoming production movie, along with his son and his co-star Sai Pallavi, who is making her Bollywood debut in this romantic drama.
Throughout the event, the 61-year-old actor was seen visibly moved, breaking down in tears.
The Laal Singh Chaddha star also spoke about his son, who was last seen in 2025’s Loveyapa, in a lighter vein, adding with a smile that his son has also done quite a good job.
During the same event, the Sitaare Zameen Par actor also praised Pallavi, calling her “the best actress” they have in India today.
It’s worth mentioning here that the upcoming romantic drama has been directed by Sunil Pandey and produced by Mansoor Khan, Aamir Khan, and Aparna Purohit.
Apart from Junaid Khan and Sai Pallavi, Ek Din, also features ensemble cast of Kunal Kapoor, Kavin Dave, Pragati Mishra, Sai Aadya, Mansoor Khan, and Aamir Khan.
The film, which is a remake of the 2016 Thai movie One Day, has been scheduled to release in cinemas on May 1, 2026.