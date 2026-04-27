Princess Anne, Prince Edward defy Prince William over Andrew’s bizarre request to King

Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor's shocking new request to King Charles is reoportedly being backed by Princess Anne and Prince Edward.
Palace insiders recently claimed that the disgraced former Prince has requested for a "private meeting" with his brother Charles - who stripped him of his royal titles in October last year over his explosive ties with Jeffrey Epstein.
As per the sources, Andrew's request came as a shock to senior royals as he clearly refused to give any details on why he wants to see the monarch in person.
The insiders also claimed that as the future King, Prince William "controls the room" so Andrew "isn't getting in without anwers."
"William has drawn a hard line, no transparency, no meeting. It’s that simple," they added.
However, King Charles' other siblings, Princess Anne and Prince Edward - who have already been supporting their disgraced brother since his shocking arrest in February, totally understand Andrew's position.
"Anne and Edward believe he deserves to be heard," an insider told Rob Shuter.
"But, even they don’t know what he plans to say — and that’s raising eyebrows," added the source.
The tipster further claimed, "Andrew may want forgiveness, but a secret pitch with no details? That’s not how this monarchy operates anymore."