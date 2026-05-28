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Royal Family hit by major health scare as two senior members battle serious illness

Royal health crisis deepens as the palace announced major health update

Royal Family hit by major health scare as two senior members battle serious illness
Royal Family hit by major health scare as two senior members battle serious illness

The Royal Family has been hit by a major health scare, with two senior members reportedly battling serious illness.

Queen Sonja royal had recently stepped back from royal duties due to heart fibrillation, with the Norwegian Palace confirming her hospitalisation on Wednesday.

"Her Majesty the Queen was admitted to the National Hospital today due to heart problems," an official statement, translated into English, read.

The statement added, "The Queen has heart fibrillation and heart failure, and has been hospitalised for a few days for examinations and observation."

The hospitalisation comes days after officials revealed the Queen required rest and changes to her treatment following recent examinations.

Before being admitted to hospital, she had stepped away from duties for a week due to health concerns.

The Queen was forced to cancel multiple engagements, including a scheduled meeting with Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Royal Family hit by major health scare as two senior members battle serious illness

She was admitted to hospital in January 2025 while on a skiing trip after experiencing atrial fibrillation and subsequently received a pacemaker.

During an Easter stay at a private retreat in Jotunheimen, the Queen was flown to hospital after experiencing respiratory difficulties, just months later.

She was later discharged after investigations showed her condition had normalised.

The Queen is not the only member of Norway’s royal family facing health concerns, with Crown Prince Haakon recently speaking about Crown Princess Mette-Marit’s worsening condition.

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