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Crown Prince Haakon sparks concern with distressing update about wife's health

Norwegian Crown Princess Mette-Marit has been battling a rare form of pulmonary fibrosis

Crown Prince Haakon sparks concern with distressing update about wifes health
Crown Prince Haakon sparks concern with distressing update about wife's health 

As days pass, Princess Mette-Marit of Norway's condition is deteriorating!  

On Tuesday, May 26th, the heir apparent to the Norwegian throne, Haakon, appeared for a significant media talk to disclose her wife's health condition.

During the press conference, the 52-year-old Crown Prince said he has been worried for his life partner, as her health deteriorated over a few weeks.

"The crown princess is gravely ill, and I find that her condition has deteriorated significantly recently. So, I'm worried about her health," Haakon said.

He continued explaining Mette's situation, revealing she is using Oxygen daily, "And that helps a bit, but it's obviously not an entirely satisfactory solution."

For those unaware, Her Royal Highness was diagnosed with a rare form of pulmonary fibrosis that causes breathing difficulties back in 2018.

Due to her diagnosis, the Crown Princess was unable to work efficiently as she was forced to take sick leaves and often called off her official duties.

This update followed Matte-Marit's recent public appearance, where she was spotted wearing a nasal cannula to help her breathe, leaving fans concerned.

In December, the Norwegian Royal family also announced that the critically ill royal member might undergo lung transplant surgery. 

However, Haakon did not reveal any information on his wife’s surgery. 

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