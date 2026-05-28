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Prince Harry, Meghan's last traces wiped from royal map

The royal family’s final act against Duke and Duchess of Sussex revealed

Prince Harry, Meghans last traces wiped from royal map
Prince Harry, Meghan's last traces wiped from royal map

The royal family is reportedly removing the last public references to Prince Harry and Meghan Markle from official platforms.

According to The Sun, plans are underway to reverse the £2.4million renovations done for the Duke and Duchess of Sussex at Frogmore Cottage, Windsor.

Prince Harry, Meghans last traces wiped from royal map

In this regard, a source dished out to publication that options are being looked at and one may be subdividing the property.

According to the insider, assessments are being done to see if the house can be separated again but building has not yet begun.

As per the tipster, it will need major and expensive renovation to bring it back to the “pre-Meghan and Harry era”.

A source said, “It’s been empty for three years. Even Andrew thought it wasn’t good enough for him to move in.

“Maybe if they get rid of any trace of Harry and Meghan, then someone within the royal household will fancy it.

“It would draw the line under Frogmore Cottage’s controversial history and return it to the pre-Meghan and Harry era.”

Gifted to Harry and Meghan by Queen Elizabeth II ahead of their 2018 wedding, the couple lived at Frogmore Cottage briefly before relocating to the United States in 2020.

The couple was formally evicted in 2023 following the publication of Harry's memoir Spare. 

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