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King Charles makes rare cancer comment during hospital visit

The monarch shared the most important thing about cancer during his visit to York Hospital

King Charles makes rare cancer comment during hospital visit
King Charles makes rare cancer comment during hospital visit

King Charles visited York Hospital and met cancer patients and staff during a surprise visit.

On Tuesday, May 26, the monarch was welcomed at York Hospital ahead of the opening of the Sir Robert Ogden Macmillan Cancer Centre.

The King, royal patron of Macmillan Cancer Support, met with people who have been treated at the hospital and staff who helped shape the new facility.

He greeted Macmillan health professionals and cancer nurse specialists, who shared how the £2.4 million redevelopment would support thousands of people living with cancer in the region each year.

Charles also made a rare comment about his cancer diagnosis as he toured the new facility.


Emphasising the importance of being "able to talk" about the disease during a discussion with a cancer patient, the monarch added that "cancer is everywhere", amid his own diagnosis in 2024.

King Charles revealed he was undergoing treatment for an undisclosed form of cancer in 2024. He is currently still receiving treatment, and it was revealed in December that the cancer was being reduced.

The King also spent time at the Animal and Plant Health Agency's York Biotech Campus earlier in the day for a project aimed at promoting Britain's native red squirrel population by limiting the numbers of non-native grey squirrels.


At the site, they explained that oral contraceptives would be delivered through a feeding programme to slow the rate of the species' population growth and help endangered red squirrels to thrive.

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