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Charles Spencer supports wife Cat Jarman with surprising hobby amid MS diagnosis

Earl Spencer and Cat Jarman tied the knot in an intimate Arizona ceremony in May 2026

Charles Spencer supports wife Cat Jarman with surprising hobby amid MS diagnosis
Charles Spencer supports wife Cat Jarman with surprising hobby amid MS diagnosis

Earl Spencer and his new wife, Cat Jarman, have been busy with a time-consuming hobby amid her multiple sclerosis (MS) diagnosis.

As reported by PEOPLE, Jarman, who tied the knot with Charles Spencer in an intimate May 2026 ceremony, has taken up horseback riding.

The late Princess Diana's brother introduced his wife to horse riding in the UK, in the countryside around his estate, Althorp, where he grew up.

Besides horse riding, Jarman has also tried her hands on archery on horseback, a hobby which her pals say she never thought of indulging in amid her health crisis.

The archaeologist discovered she had MS in 2016 while finishing her PhD.

Spencer and Jarman exchanged vows in a private ceremony in Arizona on May 15, and sharing the delighted news, they noted, "We both feel so incredibly lucky to have progressed from being colleagues, to friendship, to deep love and connection."


The pair first met when he was asked to review her 2021 nonfiction bestseller River Kings and they continued working together and even launched a podcast, The Rabbit Hole Detectives with Rev. Richard Coles.

Moreover, the wedding took place nearly two years after the Earl announced that he was divorcing his third wife, Canadian philanthropist Karen, in June 2024.

The former couple share 13-year-old daughter Charlotte Diana, together .

Notably, their split was finalised in December 2025 after Jarman filed a lawsuit against the Countess. 

The archaeologist alleged misuse of private information and claimed that Karen disclosed her MS diagnosis in a lawsuit. The case was settled in late 2025.

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