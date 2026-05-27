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Meghan and Harry reportedly use subtle tactics to overshadow King Charles

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have been estranged with King Charles since 2020

Meghan and Harry reportedly use subtle tactics to overshadow King Charles
Meghan and Harry reportedly use subtle tactics to overshadow King Charles  

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry's sly tactics began disturbing King Charles!

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex, who might reconcile with cancer-stricken British monarch, have now sparked backlash for constantly making attempts to steal the Royal Family’s limelight.

Since Harry and Meghan stepped back from their senior royal duties in 2020, the two have been trying to overshadow the 77-year-old King with "cringe-worthy" social media strategies.

Buckingham Palace's insider also claimed that the pair deliberately seek attention to hijack the royal family’s popularity and fame.

"There is enormous frustration in some Palace circles because this pattern keeps repeating itself. Every time there is a major royal engagement involving the King or Queen," the tipster added.

Most recently, Meghan overshadowed His Majesty’s three-day high-profile trip to Northern Ireland with her eighth wedding anniversary snaps, raising eyebrows immediately.

"Staff working around the King feel royal visits should be about the public engagements themselves, not competing headlines generated from California," the source told Radaronline.com.

The backlash began after a string of incidents royal insiders claimed have overshadowed key moments for senior royals.

Harry’s recent article in the New Statesman discussing a ‘divided Britain’ was published during Kate Middleton, Princess of Wales, 44,'s first solo visit to Italy after her cancer remission.  

The estranged son of King Charles also grabbed headlines earlier this year, when he travelled to Ukraine a few moments before the monarch’s official state trip to the same country.

As a royal insider claimed, this can not be just a coincidence, as Meghan and Harry are desperate to reconcile with the King, as they might visit London together next year, and these tactics are part of their alleged reunion plan.

The royal couple is expected to visit the UK for the one-year countdown event for the 2027 Invictus Games, which will be held in Birmingham.

However, during this time, they might reunite with King Charles after years of emotional distance. 

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