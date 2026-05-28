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King Charles plans major move after rare comment on cancer battle

King Charles III has been undergoing treatment for an undisclosed form of cancer in 2024

King Charles plans major move after rare comment on cancer battle
King Charles plans major move after rare comment on cancer battle

King Charles is reportedly planning to make a major move for Windsor Castle Garden.

According to GB News, King Charles III's personal vision for Windsor Castle has been revealed.

The garden, this summer, is scheduled to welcome visitors to its newly transformed Venus Garden, offering a rare glimpse into a space redesigned.

Windsor Castle Garden
Windsor Castle Garden

The garden, situated beneath the royal residence's celebrated east facade, will open to the public from July 16 through September 13.

Following approximately 18 months of careful renovation work, the former East Terrace Garden has been reimagined to reflect the King’s well-documented enthusiasm for natural patterns.

The redesigned space will represent an important chapter for grounds that have served royal purposes for two centuries.

Visitors wandering through the space will also encounter an intricate planting scheme featuring mixed perennials, roses, and some 11,000 spring bulbs designed to provide structure and colour across the seasons.

New avenues of pear trees and sculpted yew topiary complement the formal layout.

This comes after King Charles King, who has been undergoing treatment for an undisclosed form of cancer in 2024, visited York Hospital and met cancer patients and staff during a surprise visit on May 26.

During his visit, the monarch also shed the light on the importance of being "able to talk" about the disease during a discussion with a cancer patient.

The King added that "cancer is everywhere", amid his own diagnosis in 2024.

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