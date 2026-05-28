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Princess Elisabeth revisits Harvard memories as graduation nears

The future queen of Belgium is set to graduate from her master's programme at Harvard University this week

Princess Elisabeth revisits Harvard memories as graduation nears
Princess Elisabeth revisits Harvard memories as graduation nears

Princess Elisabeth of Belgium is taking a walk down memory lane at Harvard University, as she has completed her master's degree.

The heir to the Belgian throne is attending commencement ceremonies this week after completing her two-year master's degree in public policy from the Harvard Kennedy School.

Just ahead of her graduation, the Princess appeared in photographs documenting student life on the Boston campus. One of the click showed Elisabeth studying in the library, with a Belgian flag hanging behind her.

She was also pictured on the streets of Cambridge, posing outside the Harvard Book Store, holding a cup of coffee.

The Duchess of Brabant is one of the most prominent royal alumni of the Harvard Kennedy School.

Her decision to attend an Ivy League institution was mainly due to her father, King Philippe, who earned his master's degree in political science from Stanford University in 1985.

King Philippe and Queen Mathilde travelled to Boston to celebrate their daughter's graduation ceremonies. 


Prior to the HKS Class of 2026 Awards Ceremony on May 27, the King and Queen accompanied Elisabeth to meet with the dean of the Harvard Kennedy School, Jeremy M. Weinstein.

The princess also attended the 2026 Class Day ceremony, where she celebrated alongside her fellow graduates.

Moreover, the full-scale Harvard commencement ceremony will be held on Thursday, May 28.

After her graduation, it has been reported that Princess Elisabeth is planning on taking a gap year. She is set to undertake a sailing trip across the Atlantic Ocean.

Princess Elisabeth is the eldest of her parents' four children. King Philippe and Queen Mathilde also share Prince Gabriel, 22, Prince Emmanuel, 20, and Princess Eléonore, 18.

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