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Real reason Prince William, Princess Kate broke royal tradition for Windsor Mansion revealed

The Prince and Princess of Wales officially moved into Forest Lodge in late October 2025

Real reason Prince William, Princess Kate broke royal tradition for Windsor Mansion revealed
Real reason Prince William, Princess Kate broke royal tradition for Windsor Mansion revealed

Now we finally know there’s a reason Prince William and Princess Kate were so determined for the public to know they are paying “market rates” for Forest Lodge residence.

It’s worth mentioning here that the Prince and Princess of Wales a broke royal tradition when they recently revealed the amount they pay to rent their “forever home” at Forest Lodge.

According to documents obtained by The Times, it costs the royal company £307,500 or about $412,000 to live in the Windsor mansion each year.

Prince and Princess of Wales’ Windsor residence is Forest Lodge
Prince and Princess of Wales’ Windsor residence is Forest Lodge

Now, as per the royal expert Emily Nash, the future king made his tradition-breaking decision to ensure his living arrangements wouldn’t invite unwelcome scrutiny—especially due to negative optics around housing arrangements for several older members of the royal family.

She told Hello! via publication’s A Right Royal Podcast that there’s been significant “secrecy in the past” over the royal family’s peppercorn rent arrangements, and “William understands absolutely how terrible this looks.”

The future king’s move to be transparent about his rent is because he is “not going to want anyone to think for a second that he’s not paying at least the market rates on things,” the expert claimed.

It’s worth mentioning here that Prince William and Princess Kate reside at Forest Lodge, situated in Windsor Great Park.

They moved into this eight-bedroom property in late 2025 as a long-term "forever home".

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