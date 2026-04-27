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‘Euphoria’ Season 3: Cassie and Nate’s wedding disaster finally explained

‘Euphoria’ latest episode showcased Cassie and Nate's wedding turning full chaotic

‘Euphoria’ Season 3: Cassie and Nate’s wedding disaster finally explained
‘Euphoria’ Season 3: Cassie and Nate’s wedding disaster finally explained

Euphoria Season 3's latest episode finally featuring the highly anticipated wedding of Cassie and Nate that in no time turned into a disaster.

The hit HBO series’ The Ballad of Paladin episode showcased that the couple finally tying the knot at the Langham Huntington hotel in Pasadena.

However, halfway during the reception, loan shark Naz, played by Jack Topalian,  crashed the happy event and threatened Nate.

‘Euphoria’ latest episode showcased Cassie and Nates wedding turning full chaotic
‘Euphoria’ latest episode showcased Cassie and Nate's wedding turning full chaotic

Naz is horrified that Nate owes him so much money and yet persisted in putting on this extravagant show.

In one of the scenes, Naz could be seen saying, “I used to be your husband’s friend. I’m gonna become his worst fucking nightmare. (sic)”

Moreover, scene quickly escalates when Naz cuts off two of Nate’s toes and threatens more violence if his money doesn’t come through.

This does not stop here as Nate instead of consoling her newlywed wife, telling her not to cry because it will ruin her makeup.

He also warns her that some women inherit their husband’s fortunes when they are widowed, while others inherit their spouse’s debts.

Premiered on April 12 on HBO and Max, the eight-episode Season 3, airs weekly on Sundays through May 31, 2026.

Euphoria Season 3 features the return of Zendaya, Sydney Sweeney, Jacob Elordi, Hunter Schafer, Alexa Demie, and Maude Apatow.

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