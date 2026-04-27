Megan Thee Stallion breaks down hours after painful split with Klay Thompson

Megan Thee Stallion has fought back tears during Broadway show hours after announcing a painful breakup with Klay Thompson.
On Saturday, April 25, the pop star made headlines as she finally parted ways with her longtime partner, an NBA star.
After confirming her split, Megan delivered an electrifying performance as she closed out her show as Zidler in Moulin Rouge! The Musical.
For those unaware, Moulin Rouge! The Musical is a Tony Award-winning stage adaptation of Baz Luhrmann's 2001 film, featuring a "mash-up" score of over 70 iconic pop songs.
In a viral X video clip, the infamous rapper, 31, was seen wiping away tears alongside her fellow cast members as the audience cheered following the Broadway show.
"We love you!" a fan from the crowd shouted a sweet shout-out to the singer to boost her confidence.
The emotional Megan Thee Stallion showed on stage hours after accusing her boyfriend, Klay Thompson, of cheating in a heartbreaking statement.
Taking to her Instagram stories, the HISS hitmaker accused the Basketball player of cheating, as she stated, "Cheating, had me around your whole family playing house, got cold feet."
"Holding you down through all your HORRIBLE mood swings and treatment towards me during your basketball season, now you don’t know if you can be monogamous????" Megan added.
The rap star shared, "Bitch I need a REAL break after this one. Bye, y'all, omg love you frenn praying for you."
Megan Thee Stallion and Klay Thompson first sparked romance rumours in early July 2025, when the athlete was spotted in the background of one of her Instagram vacation photos.